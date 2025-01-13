Spencer Pratt Breaks Down Realizing Family Is Starting From Zero After Wildfire

Play video content TMZ.com

Spencer Pratt says he feels like a ghost after losing everything he has in the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... and the weight of starting life from zero and figuring out a way to provide for his family is hitting him hard.

The reality TV star joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" and he opened up to us about watching his life literally go up in smoke ... and it's emotional.

Spencer was born and raised in the Palisades and he says losing his house, all his possessions and his parents' house makes him feel empty and hollow.

Ya gotta see our interview ... Spencer's holding it together at first, but the more he talks about the devastating fire that turned his life upside down, the dam breaks and the tears and emotion come pouring out.

Spencer's back is against the wall as he tries to figure out a way to provide for his wife, Heidi Montag, and their 2 kids ... and he says he's up till 4 AM every night posting on social media to make a buck.

The only way Spencer's able to keep his mind off the tragedy is by promoting Heidi's 2010 album ... and he's doing a pretty good job, all things considered ... her "Superficial" is currently sitting atop the iTunes charts.

Play video content

Spencer's hoping they can scrape together enough money off the song's renewed success to buy a new home for themselves and his parents, who also lost everything.

Spencer tells us he never thought something like this would ever happen to him ... saying the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires felt like a world away ... and he explains why enrolling his son in a new school made him feel like he was in a movie.

Play video content TikTok / @heidimontag

Lots of folks in L.A. are going through the same issues right now ... so our conversation is a look into the lives of folks who lost everything in the blink of an eye.