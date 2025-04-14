Suspect Confesses to Allegedly Setting Fire to Governor Josh Shapiro's Home

The man accused of setting Governor Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania home on fire confessed to the shocking crime after ordering his ex-girlfriend to drop dime on him to the police, according to new court records.

Cody Balmer was arrested Sunday by the Pennsylvania State Police after his former girlfriend allegedly told police Balmer admitted to setting fire to the governor's house and asked her to tell the authorities.

The docs say shortly thereafter Balmer surrendered at Pennsylvania State Police headquarters and gave a blow-by-blow account of the incident, telling officers he was "harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro."

Balmer said he siphoned gasoline from a lawn mower at his own home and poured it into empty Heineken bottles he collected on his property. He said he took a one-hour stroll to the governor's home while carrying the Molotov cocktails.

Once there, Balmer said he climbed a fence around the perimeter, smashed two windows with a hammer he brought with him, and tossed the Molotov cocktails inside the governor's home.

Balmer said he knew his actions would have "negative consequences" and that Shapiro and his family could have been injured, while he was lurking inside the home.

Even worse, Balmer admitted if the governor had encountered him, he would have beaten Shapiro with the hammer.

At the time, the governor was inside the residence with his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family they had celebrated Passover with on Saturday night. Both families, along with Shapiro, evacuated safely, though part of house was badly burned.

Prosecutors charged Balmer with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism and other offenses.