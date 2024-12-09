Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Slams Luigi Mangione, Says He's 'No Hero'

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is refusing to support the narrative painting Brian Thompson's suspected killer as a modern-day vigilante ... slamming the notion as the murder case continues.

The politician spoke out in a press conference Monday after Luigi Mangione, the top person of interest in the fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was arrested in Pennsylvania that same day.

Play video content CNN

While addressing reporters, Shapiro made it clear Mangione was "no hero," adding ... "In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint."

He doubled down on his stance by applauding the McDonald's employee who called 911 on Mangione after spotting him at the fast food chain ... labeling the staffer "the real hero in this story."

Mangione has since been charged with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, and providing false identification to law enforcement.

It's no secret Mangione's profile has been on the rise after being named a person of interest in the murder investigation ... his social media accounts saw its follower count increase by tens of thousands -- before getting suspended.

Countless people have voiced their support for Mangione ... with many expressing their own frustrations with the insurance industry. In fact, one person even launched a GoFundMe to support LM's defense fund.

Yet, UnitedHealthcare is seeking justice following the fatal shooting of its CEO last week. The company released a statement on Monday, in which they said Mangione's apprehension brought "some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy."