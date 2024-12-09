Luigi Mangione Gains Thousands of Followers After He's Named in CEO Murder Case

Luigi Mangione's social media presence is blowing up after he was named a person of interest in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Check it out ... earlier this morning, Mangione -- who is currently being questioned by authorities after being picked up in Altoona, Pennsylvania -- had a mere 975 followers on Instagram. His follower count skyrocketed by tens of thousands after his identity was revealed to the public.

At the time of writing, Mangione's IG account -- which has been inactive since 2021 -- had just over 27,000 followers ... many of whom have declared their attraction to the person of interest.

For instance, several people said they'd "smash" Mangione if given the chance ... a similar sentiment was expressed when images of the suspect first surfaced in the days after the shooting.

Comments on his various uploads also included messages of appreciation, including one fan who thanked LM for "sacrificing [him]self for the better [sic] of society." Countless others called for Luigi to be freed ... with several people suggesting they start a GoFundMe for his defense fund.

In fact, someone already made good on their promise ... as a fundraiser has already been kicked off on a crowd-funding site.

Play video content TMZ.com

Mangione's alleged X account has since seen a similar uptick, with the follower count going from less than a thousand to over 65K -- and the follows don't seem to be slowing down either!!!

As TMZ previously reported, NYC Mayor Eric Adams confirmed in a press conference Monday that Mangione is a "strong" person of interest in Thompson's murder.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch joined Mayor Adams at the press conference, where she shared a McDonald's employee in Altoona had recognized LM from previously circulated suspect photos.

Tisch said a fake ID, firearm with a suppressor, and clothes -- including a mask -- similar to the suspect's were found on Mangione's person. He was also in possession of a 2-page manifesto critical of the healthcare industry, according to authorities.

Mangione has since been arrested on Pennsylvania charges relating to the fake ID and gun ... but he's not been charged in New York's fatal shooting.

Play video content

As you know, Brian Thompson was shot early Wednesday morning last week outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where he was attending an industry conference -- and the suspect eluded police in the days since.