UnitedHealth CEO Faces Threats Online After 'Unnecessary Care' Comment

Andrew Witty, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group -- the parent company of UnitedHealthcare -- attempted to reassure employees with a message about their business ... only for that to provoke immediate backlash.

Check it out ... the executive addressed staffers in the days after UHC CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in NYC, defending the company's practices -- saying they'll continue to prevent "unnecessary care."

He noted ... "Our role is a critical role, and we make sure that care is safe, appropriate, and is delivered when people need it."

Witty noted UnitedHealth Group would "guard against the pressures that exist for unsafe care or for unnecessary care," noting that succumbing to the demands would make the system "too complex and ultimately unsustainable."

The CEO urged his staff to "tune out" the criticism against the company ... telling them the hate did not "reflect reality." He also encouraged employees not to speak to the press.

What was meant to be an internal message to staff found its way online ... prompting numerous trolls to rip into Witty's comments -- and warn the businessman he'd be "next" given his seemingly unmoved remarks.

One X user even chimed in with ... "Imagine making a video where you admit you're actually f***ing people out of health care."

It's been a tense time for the insurance business, with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield even reversing a recent controversial policy in the aftermath of Thompson's murder. Though, the company claimed the decision was not prompted by last week's violence.

Healthcare companies across the industry have scrubbed online bios of their executives in the wake of last week's shooting.

An unidentified person of interest has been detained this morning in connection with Thompson's murder.