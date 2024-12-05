Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Reverses Policy Decision After Brian Thompson Murder

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is walking back a controversial policy decision regarding coverage for anesthesia in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder.

In a statement released Thursday, the company defended its decision to reverse the policy as a response to "significant widespread misinformation" ... though, it was notably timed amid the hunt for Thompson's shooter.

ABCBS shared the now-controversial policy was never meant "to not pay for medically necessary anesthesia services" ... rather, the "proposed update to the policy was only designed to clarify the appropriateness of anesthesia consistent with well-established clinical guidelines."

The insurance company first sparked controversy last month, when it announced a plan to cap coverage in certain states over anesthesia amounts -- with many interpreting the policy update as the company saying it wouldn't pay for parts of the procedure if it went long.

The outcry grew over the course of several weeks, especially when journalist Taylor Lorenz highlighted the issue -- and a photo of Blue Cross Blue Shield Association CEO Kim A. Keck -- on Wednesday ... not long after Thompson, a different healthcare executive, was shot and killed on the streets of Manhattan.

In one post on Bluesky, Lorenz shared ABCBS' planned policy change and wrote ... "And people wonder why we want these executives dead."

This prompted many to call for violence against other insurance leaders ... though Lorenz clarified on "TMZ Live" that was not her intention. As TL told us, she was just repeating a sentiment she saw online ... encouraging frustrated customers to send peaceful letters to executives.

