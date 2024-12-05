UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect Seen on Video Riding Bike After Killing

Play video content

Police say the suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson can't hide forever in NYC ... 'cause security cameras recorded a person believed to be the shooter riding away from the murder scene.

Check out the new video, obtained by ABC News, showing a person -- who cops say is the suspect -- riding down a Manhattan street just minutes after Thompson was shot to death early Wednesday outside a hotel.

It appears the rider's wearing a mask, riding down the street very quickly ... but, cops say this is the person they're looking for -- blending in with the rest of the concrete jungle.

As we told you ... Thompson was attacked just before 7 AM Wednesday -- when the suspect walked up behind him, calmly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at Thompson.

Thompson was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Photos of a person of interest -- who appears to be the suspected shooter -- have been released by cops ... giving people a look at the suspect's face for the first time. The suspect appears to be wearing different clothes -- it's unclear when the images were captured.

Cops are actively investigating the shooting ... raiding the New York International AYH-Hostel where the killer allegedly stayed before shooting Thompson.