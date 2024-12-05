Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brian Thompson Murder Suspect's Face Exposed in New Photos

Brian Thompson Murder Suspect's Face Exposed

brian thompson killer shooter ceo united healthcare main x
NYPD

The NYPD has released 2 photos of a man they call a "person of interest" in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... and the man bears a striking similarity to the killer.

Brian Thompson's Murderer's Face Exposed in New Photo
NYPD

The photos certainly appear to be the assassin ... the nose of the killer caught on surveillance video looks identical to the man in the new photos.

The new photos reveal almost all of his face ... he is not wearing the mask the assassin wore during the shooting.

Brian Thompson united healthcare shot linkedin
Linkedin

In one of the photos, the man is grinning.

What's interesting ... he is not wearing the same hoodie, jacket and backpack the killer wore during the ambush.

As we reported, the killer escaped by bicycle and is now the subject of an NYPD manhunt.

Brian Thompson united healthcare shot linkedin nypd
NYPD

Cops aren't saying if these photos were taken before or after the shooting.

It's also unclear where the photos were taken, although in the background it seems he's at the service counter of a business.

NYPD releases footage of suspect
NYPD

Police searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of New York City where they believe the suspect had been staying.

Cops are still on the hunt.

related articles