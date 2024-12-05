Brian Thompson Murder Suspect's Face Exposed in New Photos

The NYPD has released 2 photos of a man they call a "person of interest" in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson ... and the man bears a striking similarity to the killer.

The photos certainly appear to be the assassin ... the nose of the killer caught on surveillance video looks identical to the man in the new photos.

The new photos reveal almost all of his face ... he is not wearing the mask the assassin wore during the shooting.

In one of the photos, the man is grinning.

What's interesting ... he is not wearing the same hoodie, jacket and backpack the killer wore during the ambush.

As we reported, the killer escaped by bicycle and is now the subject of an NYPD manhunt.

Cops aren't saying if these photos were taken before or after the shooting.

It's also unclear where the photos were taken, although in the background it seems he's at the service counter of a business.

Police searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of New York City where they believe the suspect had been staying.