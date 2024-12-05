Murdered CEO Brian Thompson's House Targeted with Bomb Threat

Twelve hours after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was assassinated in New York City, someone made a bomb threat targeting his Minnesota house.

According to documents from the Maple Grove Police Dept., obtained by TMZ, a City Attorney from Maple Grove received an emailed threat, claiming there was a pipe bomb at Brian's home.

The threat came in Wednesday just after 7 PM. The bomb squad was dispatched and they did not find any explosive device.

The bomb squad also went to Brian's estranged wife Paulette "Pauley" Thompson's house a few blocks away. Brian and Paulette have been separated for years, but live close to each other -- one of their 2 children is still a minor.

Security at Paulette's home told police ... a female in a Jeep Renegade put something in her mailbox, about 15 minutes before officers arrived at the scene.

Security saw the Jeep had an Illinois license plate and stated the content of the object in the mailbox "appeared to be an envelope the size of a cell phone." Police used a K-9 to check the mailbox but did not find anything inside.

Police interviewed Paulette and several other people but they all said they saw nothing suspicious.