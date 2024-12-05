Journalist Taylor Lorenz Posts Pic of Blue Cross CEO After UnitedHealthcare Killing

Taylor Lorenz -- a controversial journalist formerly of the Washington Post -- shared a photo of the Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO on the same day UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered.

Here's the deal ... Lorenz has posted multiple times to Bluesky and X in the aftermath of a gunman shooting and killing Thompson on a New York City street early Wednesday morning -- starting when Blue Cross Blue Shield announced it wouldn't cover anesthesia for the entirety of some surgeries.

TL shared the story on social media ... along with a picture of Kim A. Keck -- BCBS' CEO since 2021.

While not specifically a threat, many online are taking it that way ... with the picture serving as an implied call for someone to take out Keck as well.

Despite claiming she was actually advocating for "peaceful letter writing campaigns," Lorenz's subsequent posts have done little to convince people she's not pushing for more violence. She even wrote, "And people wonder why we want these executives dead."

She's also reshared other threatening posts ... including one asking "hypothetically" if sending CEOs emails that say "you're next" could be considered an actionable threat.

Of course, Taylor's not alone in her sentiment ... with many online applauding the shooter for taking out the rich CEO -- including more than 30K people who posted laugh-emojis at UnitedHealthcare's memorial post for Thompson.

We've told you all about Thompson's killing ... he was shot just before 7 AM from behind on a Midtown Manhattan street yesterday outside a hotel where his company is holding a conference -- all caught on dramatic surveillance video. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.