Judge Mathis Sued For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot City Worker

Judge Mathis threatened to shoot a city worker all because a dump truck was blocking his driveway ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named Ricardo Acosta claims he was on the job with the L.A. Dept. of Water and Power in July 2023, working outside of Mathis' home when he says the TV judge started swearing at him.

Acosta claims Mathis was pulling out of his garage in his car, then got out of the vehicle and started hurling expletives ... yelling at Acosta to "move the f***** truck out of the way."

The city worker claims Mathis was standing behind the dump truck at this point and he says he told Mathis to move from behind the truck for safety reasons ... because he was concerned the truck would roll backward when put into gear because it was parked on an incline.

Acosta claims Mathis told him he "did not give a f*** and to run him over and see what happens to him." He says Mathis then told him he had something for him and ran into the house and returned with a gun.

In the docs, Acosta claims Mathis brandished the firearm and stated, "I will bust a cap ... you wanna f*** with me." He says Mathis then got back in the car and drove off, but not before threatening again to "bust a cap."

Acosta is suing Mathis for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... and he's going after Mathis for damages.

The lawsuit follows a story we broke in July 2023 ... when law enforcement sources told us a LADWP employee made a complaint with police, accusing Mathis of threatening workers with a gun following a heated confrontation.

Judge Mathis' attorney, Anahita Sedaghatfar tells TMZ ... "This unfiled complaint that has been conveniently publicly circulated is a last ditch attempt by Mr. Acosta to extort my client Judge Mathis, for financial gain. Mr. Acosta’s recitation of the 'facts' simply do not comport with what actually transpired during the incident, which occurred over one year ago."

She continues, "The report made to the LAPD by Mr. Acosta’s superior contains many demonstrable falsities, while also admitting that Judge Mathis feared for his own safety and the safety of his family due to the threats made by Mr. Acosta and his cohorts and the false imprisonment they imposed on Judge Mathis on his own private property."