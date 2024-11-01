Judge Greg Mathis Wins Back His Wife Linda

Play video content TMZ.com

Judge Greg Mathis has been on a mission to win back his wife, Linda, after she filed for divorce this summer -- and it looks like all his hard work has finally paid off!

Linda was right by Greg’s side as they spilled the happy news to TMZ ... and it’s clear from their lovey-dovey body language and his sweet kiss on her cheek their romantic reconciliation is definitely in full swing.

Greg shared some serious wisdom, saying that sometimes God has to break you down to lift you back up -- something he clearly believes happened for him in getting Linda back in his arms.

He also mentioned that his fight to win her back could serve a bigger purpose, shifting from helping street youth to now championing Black love.

Mathis goes deeper into it in the video, so be sure to check it out -- especially Linda's reaction when we ask if the judge is still in the doghouse.

