Judge Mathis' Wife Linda Files For Divorce

Judge Mathis is going to have a judge in his life now ... because his wife just banged the gavel on their marriage.

The TV judge's wife, Linda, beelined it to court Thursday and filed to divorce Judge Mathis after 39 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Linda lists the date of separation as July 17 ... and she's going with the boilerplate irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

There are no minor children involved here ... so no need to hash out custody and child support. Judge Mathis and Linda had 4 kids during their marriage, but they're all over 18 years old ... and Mathis is even a grandfather now.

Linda is asking for spousal support ... and she checked the box to block the court's ability to award Judge Mathis spousal support. Unclear if there's a prenup involved.