Judge Mathis Applauds Gov. Gavin Newsom For California's New Ebony Alert

Judge Mathis is applauding California's new Ebony Alert for missing Black children and women ... he says it's long overdue, and he's glad Gov. Gavin Newsom got it done.

We got the TV magistrate Friday at Via Alloro in Beverly Hills and asked him about the state's new system to report and find missing Black kids and women, which Newsom just signed into law.

Judge Mathis says missing Black girls are the most underserved group of people, and he thinks the Ebony Alert will go a long way towards righting that wrong.

Remember ... there was a ton of outrage earlier this week when the Ebony Alert was announced, with some folks saying it was modern-day segregation because it's completely separate from the longstanding Amber Alert.

Judge Mathis isn't buying that argument ... he says that's just not the way society operates, and until there's a true level playing field for all, special programs like the Ebony Alert are needed for marginalized groups.

The author behind the bill, California State Senator Steven Bradford, previously told us the new system was needed because law enforcement was doing its job when it came to missing Black folks, and there weren't enough resources either.