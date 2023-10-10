Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mario Lopez Fumes Over California's New 'Skittles Ban'

Mario Lopez Fumes Over CA's New 'Skittles Ban' ... There's Bigger Fish to Fry!!!

10/10/2023 7:48 AM PT
Mario Lopez is pissed that the Golden State is focusing on healthier candy instead of other issues he finds far more pressing -- and he's letting his followers know about it publicly.

The longtime 'Extra' host fumed over Governor Gavin Newsom recently signing AB 418 into law -- which has become known as the "Skittles ban" ... although that's a little misleading over what this actually requires in California going forward.

Essentially, the law requires companies selling food in the state to remove certain additives ... which CA now deems harmful. One of the big-ticket chemicals being targeted is Red Dye 3 -- prominently found in Skittles -- and corporations have until 2027 to get their act together.

That's not how it's been advertised though -- many are falsely peddling this new law as an outright ban of Skittles, and it seems ML got ticked off over a social media headline.

He writes, "Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles." Mario's criticism actually got a lot of praise in the comments, with folks saying he was right to point out the priorities seem out of whack.

Others, however, noted that this is actually a good thing ... and will help keep Californians safer in the long run. There've been a number of concerns over these now-banned additives in food -- which were never approved by the FDA, to begin with -- including cancer fears.

So, in other words ... Mario can still have his Skittles if he wants 'em -- not that he looks like he eats much of them, anyway. Tasting the rainbow ain't going anywhere!

