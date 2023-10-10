Mario Lopez Fumes Over California's New 'Skittles Ban'

Mario Lopez is pissed that the Golden State is focusing on healthier candy instead of other issues he finds far more pressing -- and he's letting his followers know about it publicly.

The longtime 'Extra' host fumed over Governor Gavin Newsom recently signing AB 418 into law -- which has become known as the "Skittles ban" ... although that's a little misleading over what this actually requires in California going forward.

Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles pic.twitter.com/ohWQcUcQjf — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) October 10, 2023 @mariolopezviva

Essentially, the law requires companies selling food in the state to remove certain additives ... which CA now deems harmful. One of the big-ticket chemicals being targeted is Red Dye 3 -- prominently found in Skittles -- and corporations have until 2027 to get their act together.

That's not how it's been advertised though -- many are falsely peddling this new law as an outright ban of Skittles, and it seems ML got ticked off over a social media headline.

He writes, "Crime is through the roof, worst drug epidemic ever & homelessness at an all time high in CA… Let’s focus on Skittles." Mario's criticism actually got a lot of praise in the comments, with folks saying he was right to point out the priorities seem out of whack.

Others, however, noted that this is actually a good thing ... and will help keep Californians safer in the long run. There've been a number of concerns over these now-banned additives in food -- which were never approved by the FDA, to begin with -- including cancer fears.