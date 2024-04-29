Johnny Manziel And Josie Canseco Go Instagram Official, Embrace At Stagecoach

... All Over Each Other At Stagecoach

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco aren't being subtle about their romance anymore -- the Heisman Trophy winner and model just went full-send with their relationship ... sharing some PDA pics after attending Stagecoach together.

The new couple simultaneously posted snaps from the country music festival on their Instagram stories a few minutes ago ... with both images showing them wrapped in each other's arms during Morgan Wallen's headlining performance.

Johnny also documented their group jamming to the singer's "Ain't That Some" ... and it's clear everyone had a helluva time.

It's unclear when the two started dating -- as we previously reported, they kickstarted the dating rumors earlier this month when Johnny was spotted in the background of one of Josie's posts.

They gave a few crumbs here and there in the weeks following ... but apparently Johnny and Josie decided it was finally time for the hard launch.

Of course, Johnny was close with Josie's ex, Mike -- FKA rapper Mike Stud -- and the two even had a podcast together ... although it's unclear if they're still tight.

Josie also dated Brody Jenner and Logan Paul ... while Johnny was previously married to Bre Tiesi and most recently dated Kenzie Werner.