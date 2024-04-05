Josie Canseco Handsy With Johnny Manziel ... Amid Dating Rumors

Play video content

More evidence to support the Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco dating rumors -- the former college football superstar made another appearance on the model's social media on Thursday ... and once again, the proof is in the hand tats.

Manziel and Canseco were both in NYC this week ... and as we previously reported, it appeared the two took the flight to the Big Apple together, as the former MLB star's daughter shared a pic that showed the quarterback in the background.

If the couple(?) was trying to keep a low profile, that's all out the window now ... 'cause Canseco posted a short video at dinner -- and it's clear Manziel was right by her side.

The clip shows Manziel's arm wrapped around Canseco's shoulder ... with the latter grabbing his hand and making use of the mustache tattoo on his finger by putting it below her nose.

The dinner at the Founder’s Room at ZZ's Club NYC -- with a guest list including FaZe Banks, Zack Bia, Gary Vaynerchuk and more -- was put together by DraftKings ... which makes sense, considering Manziel has partnered with the company in the past.

Manziel has been in his feels on Instagram amid the dating speculation -- earlier Thursday, he shared a hand-written note that referenced new beginnings and doing what's best for him.

"If you don't see that, f*** you ... respectfully," Manziel said in the message.

Canseco also dropped a cryptic post this week ... admitting watching "Pawn Stars" was helping her get through some "drama."

Some folks are speculating it could be tied to the fact that Canseco used to date rapper Mike -- FKA Mike Stud -- who was so close with Manziel at one point, they shared a podcast together.

Dating or not ... one thing's for sure -- they certainly enjoy each other's company.