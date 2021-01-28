Josie Canseco Says She Ripped Her Dad A New One For Beefing With Logan Paul

Breaking News

Josie Canseco says she has completely blocked her ex-MLB slugger dad out of her life ... that is, until the former Bash Brother stops publicly feuding with her ex, Logan Paul.

Of course, 56-year-old Jose Canseco has been going after the 25-year-old Internet superstar for months on social media ... vowing to whoop the dude's ass over his breakup with Josie.

Now, Jose's model daughter is finally breaking her silence on her dad's "f***ing rampage" on Twitter ... calling the whole situation "selfishly embarrassing."

"When it comes back to character, integrity, I don't f*** with those selfish moves," Josie said on the "Between Good & Evil" podcast with Charlotte D'Alessio.

"It's just embarrassing. What are you doing, father? Dad, help. Explain to me, please. Why are you being this way?"

Josie says she told Jose exactly how she felt about the beef with Logan ... and it wasn't pretty.

"I went off, I ripped him a new a**hole," Josie said ... adding Jose clapped back by telling her she had no control over his social media antics.

Josie explained her frustration about the whole ordeal ... saying, "I don't f*** with that fake internet s***. I just do not care. I don't need press. I don't need publicity. I don't care to be famous. I don't care for attention."

As for her relationship with Paul, Josie admits the couple "went through some s***," but still have love for each other and remain very close.

In other words, Josie is accusing her dad of making the breakup seem more dramatic to get more hype around a potential fight with Logan.

"I'm just like, 'Fine, then I won't speak to you as long as you're doing this and bringing in my personal life, my relationship, to your social media for attention and for money and for clout.