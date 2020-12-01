Jose Canseco Dead Serious About Logan Paul Fight After Josie Jab, 'No Headgear Needed'

Breaking News

Jose Canseco is taking the old adage "talk sh**, get hit" for real ... 'cause just hours after Logan Paul made a sex joke about his daughter -- the ex-MLB star said he's dead serious about fighting the YouTuber!

If you missed it, just one day after Jake Paul ruthlessly KO'd Nate Robinson in their celeb fight over the weekend ... Jose threw his name into the hat to be one of the Paul brothers' next scraps.

"I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers," Jose said, "they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills."

Logan -- who used to date Jose's famous model daughter, Josie -- saw the tweet Monday ... and issued a SAVAGE response.

"no problem," Logan wrote, "i love smashing cansecos."

As you'd imagine, the Tweet got Jose fired up ... and he clapped back at the older Paul bro just hours later on Tuesday morning -- saying he wants a fight ASAP!!

"Okay since you like smashing Canseco Logan get ahold of my agent Mike Maguire let's get this done," Jose said. "And by the way no headgear needed for this fight I have a hard head."

Jose even went on to say he could tap Floyd Mayweather to train him for the bout!!

"Then you'll really be in trouble," Jose said.