Johnny Manziel, Josie Canseco Spark Dating Rumors ... With Cozy Plane Pic

New couple alert??

Johnny Manziel and Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, appear to be spending some quality time together ... after the model shared a snap of them cozying up on a plane.

Josie added the pic to her Instagram story on Tuesday ... which was meant to highlight her new Alo sneakers, but Manziel's notable hand tattoos were on display in the background.

On top of the ink, the man in the picture is also wearing a Swiftie-esque friendship bracelet that resembles a similar accessory Manziel has rocked in the past ... leading us to believe the post was a soft launch of sorts.

If they're an item, it's fair to assume they're still in the early stages ... as the two have not been spotted out on the town together just yet. They at least crossed paths and posed next to each other at Travis Scott's Cactus Jack celebrity softball game back in February ... so maybe that's when the sparks started flying??

It would be a pretty interesting pairing, to say the least -- Josie used to date rapper MIKE (FKA Mike Stud), who shared a podcast with Manziel back in the day.

The former NFL quarterback was famously married to Bre Tiesi ... although that relationship ended when the "Selling Sunset" star filed for divorce in 2019. He went on to date Kenzie Werner, but that seemingly fizzled out as well.

Josie previously dated Logan Paul and Brody Jenner ... and was most recently spotted with country singer Morgan Wallen in London, although that was apparently just a friendly outing.