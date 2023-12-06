Morgan Wallen Hits London Hot Spot With Josie Canseco

Goes Out With Josie Canseco Instead!!!

It appears Morgan Wallen is chasing Josie Canseco like a shot of whiskey -- the country superstar was spotted entering a London hotel and restaurant with the ex-MLB slugger's daughter this week ... and TMZ Sports has the pics.

The "Last Night" crooner and model arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse around 1 AM Tuesday night ... and sources say they stayed there for about two hours before leaving in the same Mercedes Sprinter van.

We're told the two were having a great time ... laughing and smiling throughout their visit.

Morgan showed up to the venue in a green jacket, trucker hat and signature cowboy boots ... and Jose Canseco's kid donned an all-black ensemble.

It's unclear whether the two are really "dating," as neither follow each other on Instagram ... but perhaps they were trying to keep from having a paper trail.

Morgan has a son, Indigo Wilder, with his ex-fiancée, Katie Smith ... and has been pretty lowkey in the dating world following their split, outside of brief relationships with Paige Lorenze and Megan Moroney.

As for Josie, she famously dated guys like Mike Stud, Brody Jenner and Logan Paul ... but appears to be single at the moment.