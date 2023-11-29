Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tom Brady, Morgan Wallen Agree To Golf Match After QB Shares Country Star's Music

Tom Brady To Morgan Wallen ... Let's F***Ing Go Golfing!!!

11/29/2023 9:30 AM PT
tom brady morgan wallen
Getty

Producers of The Match might want to get a load of this ... Tom Brady says he's super down to get a round of golf in with country music superstar Morgan Wallen!!!

The "Last Night" crooner first initiated the offer to the NFL's G.O.A.T. on Wednesday morning ... after Brady had posted a highlight reel of golf shots to his Instagram page with some of Wallen's most popular songs playing in the background.

And, following Morgan's comment ... it only took a matter of minutes for Brady to accept the musician's challenge.

tom brady morgan wallen

"LFG [let's f***ing go] @morganwallen," Brady wrote.

Wallen hasn't been spotted golfing publicly often -- so it's unclear how good his game is -- but odds are, Brady would be the overwhelming favorite if the two got in 18.

Brady, widely believed to be a scratch golfer, has put on a bit of a show each time he's participated in The Match -- and you've gotta think he'd do the same against Wallen.

Only one way to officially find out, though ... see y'all on the first tee!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later