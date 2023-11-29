Tom Brady, Morgan Wallen Agree To Golf Match After QB Shares Country Star's Music

Producers of The Match might want to get a load of this ... Tom Brady says he's super down to get a round of golf in with country music superstar Morgan Wallen!!!

The "Last Night" crooner first initiated the offer to the NFL's G.O.A.T. on Wednesday morning ... after Brady had posted a highlight reel of golf shots to his Instagram page with some of Wallen's most popular songs playing in the background.

And, following Morgan's comment ... it only took a matter of minutes for Brady to accept the musician's challenge.

"LFG [let's f***ing go] @morganwallen," Brady wrote.

Wallen hasn't been spotted golfing publicly often -- so it's unclear how good his game is -- but odds are, Brady would be the overwhelming favorite if the two got in 18.

Brady, widely believed to be a scratch golfer, has put on a bit of a show each time he's participated in The Match -- and you've gotta think he'd do the same against Wallen.