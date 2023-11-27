Tom Brady's Biggest Fan Gushes Over Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Got A 'Hunk!'

Tom Brady is old news to one of his biggest supporters ... 'cause stunning model Veronika Rajek apparently has her eyes on a new man -- Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Veronika -- who went viral after professing her love for the seven-time Super Bowl champion last season -- was in the crowd to catch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday ... and it's safe to say she liked what she saw, specifically one player in particular.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

VK shared pics of her visit to Sin City ... showing her ditching her Buccaneers jersey for some custom Raiders threads as she gave a review of the game.

"LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely," Veronika -- who has more than six million followers on Instagram alone -- said after K.C.'s 31-17 win. "I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, 'road less taken.' 😉"

The "road" comment is seemingly a nod to Swift's old song, "The Outside" ... where she sings, "I tried to take the road less traveled by, but nothing seems to work the first few times, am I right?"

While Rajek clearly isn't shy about her feelings toward Kelce, it doesn't seem like she's ready to butt into Taylor's new relationship ... she's just giving the pop superstar props.