Travis Kelce Jokes Chiefs' Loss To Eagles Was 'Late Birthday Present' For Jason

'That Was A Late Birthday Present For You'

Travis Kelce was able to have a little fun Monday night despite a crushing loss to the Eagles ... telling his big brother, Jason Kelce, the defeat was "a late birthday present" for the Philly star.

Travis shared the lighthearted moment with Jason just seconds after Philadelphia pulled off the 21-17 upset at Arrowhead Stadium ... roughly two weeks after Jason turned 36 years old.

"Love you, big guy," Travis said after throwing out the quip to the offensive lineman. "Get home safe."

Of course, Travis was anything but smiles just minutes earlier ... as he was one of the reasons Kansas City ended up falling in the contest.

Playing without his new girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in attendance ... Travis logged only 44 yards on seven catches -- and while he did score a touchdown, he had a critical fourth-quarter drop and fumble.

To make matters worse, the Eagles trolled him and Swift a bit after the L ... posting a green friendship bracelet on their X page with the caption, "In our winning era."

The loss marked the first time Travis has ever fallen to his big brother in an NFL game ... although, fortunately for the star tight end, the Chiefs are still very much alive in the race to make a deep postseason run.