Donna Kelce Gets Police Escort In Kansas City Ahead Of Chiefs Vs. Eagles Game
Donna Kelce Surrounded By Cops In K.C. ... Huge Police Escort Ahead Of Chiefs Vs. Eagles Game
11/20/2023 12:04 PM PT
Donna Kelce is proving yet again she's just as big a celeb as her two NFL star sons ... receiving a police escort in Kansas City on Monday that included FOUR armed officers.
Jason and Travis' mom got the secret-service-like protection just hours before her two boys will square off at Arrowhead Stadium ... as she was doing some promo work at a nearby Raising Cane's restaurant.
New News!— Araceli Villanueva (@Aracelv1) November 20, 2023 @Aracelv1
Donna Kelce aka Mama Kelce is in town for Monday Night Football! 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QHtxADhU9l
Mama Kelce -- rockin' a half green, half red shirt to represent both her sons' teams -- was working the register and the drive-thru at the eatery ... before cops made sure she got out of the joint unscathed.
Cane’s Drive Thru (Donna Kelce’s Version) ❤️ @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/GazP2qtZUd— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) November 20, 2023 @raisingcanes
Donna, however, didn't appear nervous about the attention at all ... in fact, she was seen smiling and waving to a mob of fans -- all while flanked by policemen.
Of course, Donna has got to be used to all the love at this point ... 'cause after bursting onto the scene during last year's Super Bowl -- she's become an even bigger star following her elbow-rubbing sessions with Taylor Swift at Travis' Chiefs games this year.
Kickoff for the Jason vs. Travis game is in just a couple hours, and while Swift won't be there -- you can bet Donna's going to be getting plenty of camera time on the ESPN broadcast ... with or without a throng of security guards in tow.