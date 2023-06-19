Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Morgan Wallen's Son Bit By Ex-Girlfriend's Dog

Morgan Wallen Ex-GF's Dog Bites Son's Face

6/19/2023 4:54 PM PT
Morgan Wallen dog legend
Getty Composite

Morgan Wallen's son Indigo took a dog bite to the face ... and now the boy's mother is looking to rehome the pooch.

LOOKING FOR A NEW FAMILY
Instagram / @jombo_imkt

The country music star's ex-girlfriend, KT Smith, says her Great Pyrenees bit the two-year-old child she shares with Morgan, and the kid needed stitches.

@jombo_imkt

Morgan's ex says the dog, Logan, is a rescue ... and she doesn't want to put the dog down, as some are suggesting.

@jombo_imkt

KT, who lives in the Nashville area, says she is instead looking to rehome Logan with a family that has a lot of land and no small children.

kt and legend
@jombo_imkt

The dog-biting incident happened Sunday and KT says her pup had never shown aggression before. Still, she says she just can't keep the dog in the house knowing her and Morgan's son may be traumatized.

LOTS OF LOVE
Instagram / @jombo_imkt

As for Morgan's kid, Indigo's mom says he will be OK ... though he may come out of this with a scar.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later