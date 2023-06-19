Morgan Wallen's Son Bit By Ex-Girlfriend's Dog

Morgan Wallen's son Indigo took a dog bite to the face ... and now the boy's mother is looking to rehome the pooch.

Play video content Instagram / @jombo_imkt

The country music star's ex-girlfriend, KT Smith, says her Great Pyrenees bit the two-year-old child she shares with Morgan, and the kid needed stitches.

Morgan's ex says the dog, Logan, is a rescue ... and she doesn't want to put the dog down, as some are suggesting.

KT, who lives in the Nashville area, says she is instead looking to rehome Logan with a family that has a lot of land and no small children.

The dog-biting incident happened Sunday and KT says her pup had never shown aggression before. Still, she says she just can't keep the dog in the house knowing her and Morgan's son may be traumatized.

Play video content Instagram / @jombo_imkt