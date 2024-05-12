Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Show with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

Taylor Swift's man Travis Kelce's back to his globetrotting ways ... meeting up with his girl at her show in Paris -- and hanging out with a pair of famous friends.

The Chiefs tight end made it for Sunday night's edition of the "Eras" tour -- which kicked off about an hour ago in the City of Lights -- and, it's kinda hard to miss the big man cutting a rug as his lady love belts out some tunes.

Play video content

Travis isn't alone in the box either -- chilling with a couple people fans swear are another super couple ... Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper!!!

A faraway angle makes it kinda hard to tell ... but, from closer up, it seems pretty clear it's them -- vibing to some of the popstars biggest hits.

Plus, Travis' mom Donna said he and Taylor went on a little seaside getaway with Bradley and Gigi back in April ... so, the couples are clearly tight.

Tonight's show marks the end of T-Swizzle's time in Paris ... her next show's in Sweden on May 17 -- so, she and Kelce can spend some quality time together over the next few days while she preps for the next string of shows.

TS and TK have been doing their own things recently ... with Taylor focused on the tour and Kelce hitting up both the Miami Grand Prix and the Kentucky Derby last weekend.

Play video content

BTW ... seems like a nice break for Kelce too -- who landed a role on a new FX series and shared some videos from the set recently.