Travis Kelce Attends F1 Race in Miami After Kentucky Derby Outing

Travis Kelce's in his Industrial Revolution era ... trading horseback riding for car racing -- 'cause he just arrived at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix!

Videos of the Kansas City Chiefs star are starting to populate online ... and, we gotta say TK's rocking a far chiller -- and, definitely more comfortable-looking ensemble -- for today's event.

Check out the clip ... Travis walks in wearing a loose-fitting green shirt and matching shorts, backward hat and sunglasses on -- a far cry from his full suit and fedora 'fit at the Kentucky Derby Saturday.

Of course ... Travis isn't just a fan today -- he's actively supporting the team he's got an ownership interest in, Alpine Racing. Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes bought into the team back in October.

It marks the end of a busy weekend for Killa Trav who seems to be on a tour of star-studded sporting events.

Like we said ... Travis partied hard at the KD in Louisville yesterday and even hung out backstage at a Chainsmokers show late Friday night -- so, we know the guy's been throwing down with the best of 'em.

It seems he's without his better half, Taylor Swift this weekend ... who kicks off more international "Eras" tour shows later this week and is presumably in or on her way to Paris -- though we don't know for sure if that's the case.