Lip Reader Catches Taylor Swift's Reaction to Travis Kelce's Catchphrase

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are out of the honeymoon phase, and into the much more real "you're so annoying" phase of their relationship ... as she's seemingly cringing at one of her BF's frequent antics.

As we reported, Taylor and Travis stepped out in Las Vegas for Patrick Mahomes' charity event over the weekend -- and put on a loved-up display. However, one moment from the event is making the rounds online ... highlighting how the Grammy winner was seemingly less than impressed during one cringe moment for Trav.

When the tight end took the event stage and yelled/sang "Viva Las Vegas" into a microphone, Taylor appeared to say "That again. I can't do it" ... this according to expert lip reader Jackie Gonzalez.

However, Jackie clarified in her caption, "Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged" -- so, she's leaving some wiggle room for error.

But, she seems pretty spot on to us!

Plus, it would totally make sense for Taylor to have that reaction -- as it was far from the first time Travis has channeled the Elvis Presley classic song.

He previously belted out "Viva Las Vegas" after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVIII -- the game was played in Sin City.

Still, the moment wasn't enough to give Taylor the ick ... as the couple happily packed on the PDA at the charity event. Remember, Travis went viral after showering Taylor's shoulder with kisses, and for referring to the singer as his significant other while onstage.

TS generously donated to Patrick's foundation, offering up 4 "Eras" tour tickets to the auction -- which, unsurprisingly, brought in $80K.

And, to be clear, no one's saying Taylor's reaction spells trouble in paradise -- in fact, it shows she and Travis are just getting real, like the rest of us.