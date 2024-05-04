Travis Kelce Arrives at Kentucky Derby in Suit and Fedora, No Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's officially at the Kentucky Derby ... arriving in a suit fit for a classic movie gangster -- but, he's without his very special someone.

Travis at the Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/YtsXn841fT — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) May 4, 2024 @traviskelce_fan

The Chiefs tight end embodied every little bit of his nickname at the race Saturday ... cutting up the fashion game as only Killa Trav can. Just check out the pics flooding in from the KD -- a spectacular white suit and fedora Don Corleone could appreciate.

Despite his killa looks, Trav showed off his 'fit alone ... no Taylor Swift in sight -- and, we can only speculate as to the reasons why.

More on Travis first though ... pics show him right down at the racetrack before the action kicked off -- and a vid has him jumping up and down like a maniac after his first bet of the day hits (at least, that's what people are saying online.)

Seemed like a day for the boys BTW ... 'cause one pic caught Trav cheesin' with Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston -- just a couple NFL bros takin' in the world's biggest horse race.

Now as for Taylor Swift ... there's a good chance she didn't come to the day's festivities 'cause she's already making her way to Europe -- she's got her first concert in months for her 'Eras' tour this week.

We broke the story ... Taylor and Travis turned down an invite to Monday's Met Gala 'cause she needed to get to Paris to prep for her shows -- so, it makes sense she wouldn't have time to go to today's Derby.

While it's fair to assume Kelce's missing his lady love, he's also making the most of his downtime this weekend ... partying hard with the dudes from the Chainsmokers and taking a pic with Houston Rockets Chandler Parsons.

It remains to be seen if Travis will pop in Paris for Tay's concerts ... but, given the amount he's traveled to see her, we wouldn't be surprised.