Travis Kelce Parties with Chainsmokers at Kentucky Derby Event

Taylor Swift might have to get back to work, but her BF Travis Kelce is still in vacay mode, and his personal party train's pulled into Lexington for the Kentucky Derby.

The NFL's newly minted highest-paid tight end was in KY Friday night chilling for The Chainsmokers gig at the Sports Illustrated Revel and the Races ... part of the festivities leading up to Saturday afternoon's Derby.

Trav looked to be in a backstage area, goofing around with a guy who's believed to be former Houston Rocket Chandler Parsons. Some outlets think he's posing with Alex Pall -- one-half of The Chainsmokers, who posted the snap ... but we're leaning more toward it being Chandler.

He and Chandler are pretty tight ... you might recall they were golfing together back in March, when CP tried to get in Trav's head with a Swift move, playing Taylor's music.

Speaking of whom ... all eyes are on Travis this weekend, as fans are wondering if Taylor's going to show up at Churchill Downs for the Derby. Clearly, her man will be there, but she's getting back on the road next week with 'Eras' tour shows in Paris.

So, it's unclear if she's already in Europe prepping for that ... or if she'll squeeze in one more event with Trav before jetting off to France.

Not that TK can't handle the partying on his own! He and The Chainsmokers have history ... as the duo performed at one of the Chiefs' post-Super Bowl celebrations in Las Vegas back in February.

He and Patrick Mahomes seemed right at home on stage as the duo was spinning ... and the Chiefs stars showed off the Lombardi Trophy.