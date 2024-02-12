Mahomes, Kelce Rage With Chainsmokers, Post Malone To Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs partied their faces off to celebrate their massive Super Bowl victory ... enlisting A-list celebs like The Chainsmokers and Post Malone to get the job done!!

The back-to-back champs hit up Zouk nightclub at Resorts World with the Lombardi Trophy in tow to kick off the wild night of drunken debauchery ... and judging by the videos of the festivities, the vibes were at an all-time high.

The three-time Super Bowl MVP and his bestie were front and center throughout the night ... even getting behind the DJ booth with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, got Posty to briefly join Chiefs Kingdom ... having him remove his Dallas Cowboys 'fit for a Kansas City jacket in front of the whole crowd!!

Play video content

Fittingly enough, Mahomes was met with "MVP" chants ... and he acknowledged the love by sipping a Coors Light.

Kelce proved to be the life of the party ... dancing his ass off as the music blared through the speakers.

Taylor Swift had to have been happy with the setlist ... as "Swag Surfin'" by Fast Life Yungstaz made the cut. Travis' older bro, Jason, also had a helluva time, rocking a luchador mask as he downed a drink.

Play video content X/@610SportsKC

The victors were already raging by the time they showed up to the venue ... as they started popping bottles right in the locker room after the 25-22 overtime thriller over the San Francisco 49ers.

Play video content TMZ Studios

But, the good times didn't stop after Zouk -- we're told the whole crew kept things going at XS nightclub afterward ... with Traylor staying there 'til 5:15 AM.