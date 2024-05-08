Travis Kelce Lands Role In FX's New 'Grotesquerie' Series

If you miss Travis Kelce on the football field, in the podcast world or on a game show ... don't worry, there's now yet another way you can see the NFL star -- on the small screen in a new FX horror series.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed Tuesday he's scored a role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming show, "Grotesquerie."

It's not clear how big Taylor Swift's boyfriend's part will be ... although his co-worker on the project, Niecy Nash-Betts, appeared to indicate in videos from the set that he ain't exactly an extra.

"Guys," the "Reno 911" actress said, before panning the camera over to a smiling Kelce, "guess who I am working with on 'Grotesquerie?'"

"Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" Kelce added.

In other videos that Niecy shared on her Instagram page ... you can see Kelce looked like he was working hard on the show -- joining the actress in a convertible, before sharing a hug with Murphy.

While we don't know what Kelce will exactly be doing on the show, he could be providing audiences with some scares ... as the show promises to be a spooky one.

It's, of course, far from Kelce's first foray into the TV world ... he at one time hosted his own "Catching Kelce" dating show -- and, more recently, he's been tapped to host programs like "Saturday Night Live" as well as the "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" reboot, "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"

He's also got one of the top pods in the world, "New Heights" -- and, yes, his day job still includes entertaining thousands on NFL Sundays.