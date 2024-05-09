Taylor Swift Makes Big Changes to 'Eras' Tour, Kicks Off European Leg

Taylor Swift is shaking things up for the start of the European leg of her 'Eras' tour ... introducing a slew of changes for the new shows, and her fans absolutely love it.

The singer kicked off the new dates for her record-breaking tour with a stop in Paris Thursday ... debuting a couple key changes right out of the gate. As eagle-eyed Swifties quickly noticed, Taylor donned a new 'Lover' bodysuit for the intro of her tour.

Instead of the pale pink and blue sequined number -- which Taylor famously wore in the concert film -- the singer wore a vibrant orange bedazzled bodysuit. She also notably ditched her getup for the 'Fearless' era, swapping in a new gold and black fringe dress.

Taylor also had fans scratching their heads ... as she wore a shirt that read "This Is Not Taylor's Version" during the 'Red' era of her concert.

Taylor didn't just change up her wardrobe either, BTW ... as she made some key changes to the setlist, too -- including several new songs from her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," ... indicating the new work may get its own section in the lineup.

🚨| "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT" included in the intro for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'! #ParisTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/vt3n3VCMNT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 9, 2024 @tswifterastour

Taylor then cut "The Archer" from her 'Lover' era and significantly moved up the 'Red' era ... to debut right after her 'Fearless' era -- bumping 'Evermore' from its No. 3 slot and combining it with the 'Folklore' era later on.

The 'Speak Now' era was also moved up ... sending fans into a tizzy, as the singer cut her anthem "Long Live" -- choosing to only perform "Enchanted" for the crowd.

Taylor is clearly trying to freshen things up on the 'Eras' tour ... as there are set to be 152 shows in total when it wraps in December -- which will finish with a stop in British Columbia.