Gypsy Rose Thinks One of Taylor Swift's New Songs Is About Her

Gypsy Rose Blanchard believes in her heart of hearts she's Taylor Swift's new muse -- she's convinced one of the singer's new songs is all about her, or at the least ... inspired by her.

Sources connected to Gypsy tell TMZ ... GRB thinks Taylor’s new song "Fresh Out The Slammer" -- from her 'Tortured Poets Department' album -- might be about her December release from prison.

The reason she even suspects that ... we're told Gypsy sees a lot of similarities between the song lyrics and her real life -- almost to a T.

For those unfamiliar, "Fresh Out The Slammer" is a song about a woman getting out of prison and taking off with her lover. Remember, Gypsy moved in with her now estranged husband Ryan Anderson after she was released following 7 years behind bars.

This isn't the only similarity Gypsy spots between the song and her life, BTW. We're told the TV personality relates to the line "camera flashes, welcome bashes" -- since paparazzi have been following her since her release AND her family threw her a welcome home bash.

We should also note -- Gypsy ain't alone here. Fans have also noticed the similarities ... with one Swiftie even declaring on X that Tay wrote the anthem for Gypsy.

Despite the viral theory, sources tell us she has not heard from Taylor at all ... even being the huge Swiftie she is.

Don't forget, shortly after leaving prison, Gypsy purchased Kansas City Chiefs tickets in the hope of running into the Grammy winner. Sadly, she wasn't able to go, because her parole officer instructed her to return to her home state of Louisiana after her release.

Still, we're told Gypsy isn't bothered by the lack of contact ... as she knows she's a controversial public figure, and can understand why the superstar singer wouldn't reach out.