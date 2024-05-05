Gypsy Rose Gave Wedding Ring Back to Estranged Husband, Family Heirloom

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has already given back her wedding ring to estranged husband Ryan Anderson ... because the piece of jewelry meant quite a bit to him, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Gypsy Rose tell TMZ … she felt it was the right thing to give back the ring -- as it was a family heirloom given to Ryan by his mom. We're told Gypsy Rose left the ring with Ryan when she made the decision to end her marriage ... along with an apology note next to their bed on March 22.

The note read ... "I'm sorry, you and I deserve happiness."

BTW ... legally speaking, she didn't have to return the ring. Once they tied the knot, it was hers unconditionally.

As Ryan explained on 'Life After Lock Up' ... he snuck the jewelry into the prison where Gypsy Rose was doing time for her role in the murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Remember, Gypsy Rose and Ryan first connected after he wrote her a letter. They fell in love ... marrying in a prison ceremony in July 2022.

GRB and Ryan's relationship deteriorated in the months after Gypsy's release from prison. She announced her decision to separate in March ... filing for divorce not long after.

Gypsy Rose has already moved on to a new relationship ... confirming a romantic reunion with ex-fiancé Ken Urker with a kissing selfie.

Sources tell us the relationship is moving fast ... as Ken is planning to move from Texas to Louisiana in June to be closer to Gypsy Rose.