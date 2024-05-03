Gypsy Rose Rides TMZ Tour Bus, Dines at Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant

Play video content TMZ.com

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's brief trip to Los Angeles this week ended up chock-full of memories -- and it's because she had the ultimate tourist experience ... with some help from TMZ!

GRB hopped on the TMZ Celebrity Tour Thursday ... and, she was totally down to earth -- taking pics with some of the riders and answering our questions about her time in L.A. ... including if anyone famous has ever extended an invite to hang out.

As it turns out, Gypsy says that has happened ... naming one of the Jonas Bros. as having reached out and telling her to roll through for an event in January, which she couldn't make.

Gypsy also tells us about helpful celebs -- like child safety advocate Elizabeth Smart -- who have DM'd her and even answers whether she'd consider a career in entertainment ... as you can see, she certainly seems open to the idea.

We also got her to name her favorite two stars ... and, ya gotta listen to who her celeb crush is.

Gypsy filled up her day with more than the tour BTW ... we're told Gypsy and the fam also went to the beach in Santa Monica -- the first time she's ever seen the ocean. Gypsy went about ankle-deep into the waves and says it was colder than she imagined.

Gypsy also hit a famous L.A. eatery too. As we told you ... Gypsy and her stepmom Kristy are big fans of "Vanderpump Rules" -- so, they ended up going to SUR, no less, which was on their bucket list ... and where they got dolled up to chow down.

Gypsy ordered french fries and Sprite for dinner, and added a brownie and ice cream for dessert ... she even met 'VPR' star Peter Madrigal -- bringing reality TV to real life!

Fans and restaurant employees steadily streamed up to the table during the meal to congratulate Gypsy on her freedom and take a pic with her.

After a jam-packed L.A. day, Gypsy's now heading back to Louisiana ... flying out of the City of Angels early Friday morning -- and, we got her final impressions during an interview at LAX before she boarded her flight. Take a listen ... sounds like she's a fan of SoCal.