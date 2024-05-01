Gypsy Rose Lands in L.A., Hoping to Link Up with Joey King & Play Tourist

Play video content BACKGRID

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has touched down in La La Land -- and she's already got big plans in mind ... including linking up with Joey King, not to mention taking in all the sights.

GRB landed in Los Angeles Tuesday -- and some paps caught her at LAX ... where she was rolling with her brood and all their luggage in tow. Gypsy certainly looked ready for the L.A. weather ... rocking a tank top and absolutely glowing. She was also in a chatty mood.

The photog asks her what she plans to do while she's in town -- and as it turns out, she seems to be angling to meet Joey -- who famously portrayed her in Hulu's 'The Act.'

Gypsy explains she'd actually already DM'd with Joey -- but on actually coming face-to-face ... TBD. In the meantime, Gypsy says she's gonna become a full-blown tourist in Hollywood.

She doesn't lay out her full itinerary ... but it sounds like she's hitting all the big hot spots.

Gypsy also gets asked how she's adjusting to life after prison -- and she opens up to the cameraman about what exactly she's still getting used to after being away for 8.5 years.

Spoiler alert ... it has to do with TV, and all the technology changes that have come with it.

One last thing ... Gypsy talks to the photog about where things stand between her and ex-fiancé Ken Urker -- whom, as we first told you, are 100% back together and romantic again.

No sign of him here for this L.A. trip -- but Gypsy makes it clear ... they're going strong!