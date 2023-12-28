Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's back on the outside ... she's just been released from behind bars and is out on parole.

Gypsy had been serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

As we reported ... Gypsy was granted parole in September and the Missouri Department of Corrections scheduled her release for Dec. 28, three years before her release date.

Remember ... Gypsy was sentenced to a decade behind bars back in 2016 after pleading guilty to her mother's murder, a case that spawned an HBO documentary and a Hulu scripted series.

You'll recall ... Dee Dee was accused of forcing Gypsy to pretend to be disabled for years, holding her hostage and even tying her up in a bed after Gypsy tried to escape her clutches.

Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen by proxy ... a mental disorder where someone fabricates illnesses or actually causes injury to someone for sympathy or attention.

Gypsy's then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, admitted to murdering Dee Dee in 2015 to help Gypsy escape her mother.

While Gypsy is now enjoying some newfound freedom, Godejohn was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.

GRB, now 32 years old, has said in prison interviews she felt more free behind bars than she was when she was living with Dee Dee ... and she says she regrets her mother's murder.