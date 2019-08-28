Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Off Engagement to Prison Pen Pal

Breaking News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is axing her plans for a prison wedding ceremony -- the convicted murder is breaking things off with her fiance.

Gypsy, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, called off her engagement to Ken ... her pen pal-turned BF. A family source tells TMZ ... the couple mutually agreed to break up less than a month ago. They had posed for this pic with Gypsy's father and stepmother just a couple months ago -- and planned to tie the knot in January.

You'll recall ... Gypsy's former boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, admitted to murdering her mother back in 2015 to help Gypsy escape Dee Dee's clutches.

As you know ... Gypsy's mother infamously forced her daughter to pretend to be disabled for years, even tying her up in bed and holding her hostage. Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen by proxy -- a mental disorder where a parent fabricates illnesses in their child for sympathy or attention.