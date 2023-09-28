Gypsy Rose Blanchard To Be Released From Prison Early on Parole

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting out of prison early ... she's been granted parole and is set to be released in December, three years before her original release date.

Gypsy, who's been serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, is set to be released on parole Dec. 28 ... according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Remember ... Gypsy was sentenced to a decade behind bars in 2016 after pleading guilty in her mother's murder, a case that spawned a Hulu scripted series and an HBO documentary.

You'll recall ... Gypsy's then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, admitted to murdering Dee Dee in 2015 to help Gypsy escape her mother's clutches. He's currently serving a life sentence, while Gypsy was originally set to be released from custody in 2026 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Dee Dee was accused of forcing Gypsy to pretend to be disabled for years, holding her hostage and even tying her up in a bed after Gypsy tried to escape. Dee Dee reportedly suffered from Munchausen by proxy -- a mental disorder where a parent fabricates illnesses in their child for sympathy or attention.

Gypsy is 32 years old now, and she's said in interviews from prison she feels more free behind bars than she was when she was living with her mother.