Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out Sunny Hostin for Love Life Shade

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is scratching her head over Sunny Hostin's decision to blast her on national TV -- especially since they were friendly in the past ... an about-face, it seems.

Gypsy tells TMZ ... she finds Sunny's harsh criticism about her on Friday's episode of "The View" -- where SH continuously said Gypsy had "murdered" her mom and questioned how any man could fall in love with her -- surprising ... 'cause she says Sunny was nice when they met.

She adds ... "Her comments are weird because she was so nice to me on 'The View.' She was so understanding and sweet and wished me nothing but the best. Everyone was so supportive. I wonder why she turned on me." Gypsy was on "The View" back in January.

For those who didn't catch it, Sunny laid into Gypsy, calling her a killer and slamming her rekindled romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker -- saying she doesn't understand "prison love."

Remember, Gypsy and Ken famously first got together through a prison pen pal program ... briefly getting engaged before calling it quits.

Sunny added ... "She killed her mom. I don’t know how you then start writing letters to her and then sleep next to her as the husband without one eye open. She killed a loved one. I just don’t understand the whole fascination."

Gypsy served 7 years in prison for her role in the death of mom Dee Dee Blanchard ... but that didn't deter suitors. Gypsy went on to marry 2nd fiancé Ryan Anderson in 2022 while still incarcerated -- but split from him 3 months after her release from prison in 2024.

As we reported, she's now back with Ken ... and the two of them look happier these days. Considering they were all geared up to get hitched -- ya gotta wonder if they'll try again.