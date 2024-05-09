Teresa Giudice Asked Taylor Swift If She Knew Who She Was at Coachella

'Do You Know Who I Am'???

Teresa Giudice is dishing on how she scored a rare selfie with Taylor Swift at Coachella ... without even being a Swiftie.

Remember, the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star was in the same VIP section as the singer at weekend 1 of the music festival. Still, as Teresa recently told E! News ... she almost didn't approach Taylor, out of fear she'd bother the Grammy winner, especially since she wasn't a Swiftie.

Apparently, we have Teresa's husband Louie Ruelas to thank for the iconic pic ... as Teresa admitted he was the one who encouraged her to speak to Taylor. She added, "Jennifer Aydin [who’s] on my show, she loves her. I’m like, ‘All right. I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.'"

Teresa said she eventually approached Taylor ... asking the singer one very important question -- if Taylor knew who she was!!! Thankfully, she did ... making the awkward encounter a rather pleasant one for Teresa.

She continued ... "She was the sweetest person ever. I’m totally a Swiftie now. I love her. She was so sweet and I’m totally a big fan."

While it's clear Taylor is familiar with Teresa, one lingering question remains ... does the singer actually watch 'RHONJ'??? If yes, she wouldn't be the first A-lister to become invested in Bravo shows.

Rihanna is famous for sharing her opinions on "Vanderpump Rules" and is also a vocal 'Housewives' viewer. Jennifer Lawrence practically passed out when Andy Cohen surprised her with 'Real Housewives of New York' alums Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps during an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Nicki Minaj even co-hosted one portion of the reunion for 'Real Housewives of Potomac' ... asking the cast her burning questions!!!