Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Lock Lips Amid Rumors of Marital Problems

Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas look like they're in a never-ending honeymoon phase ... 'cause the pair just can't keep their hands off each other.

The lovestruck couple went out to eat at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills Friday night, and they packed on the PDA ... lockin' lips for the whole block to see.

Check out the pics ... the duo's clearly connecting well here -- literally and figuratively -- while grabbing a high-quality bite to eat.

It's all a bit shocking given one of the most recent 'Real Housewives' trailers ... which appeared to show them fighting amid supposed trouble at home -- including someone claiming Louie's blowing all their money.

A photog asked the couple about married life in light of all that, and the two had nothing but glowing comments to make about their relationship.

Play video content

Ruelas said the two are so much better than good ... in fact, he says they're so happy people feel the need to try and tear them down.

Check out the vid ... TG says she's excited for the new season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" to come out because everyone telling lies about them will finally be exposed ... going as far as saying she's finally going to be vindicated.

Meanwhile, the happy couple's stayin' busy in L.A. with Giudice working on a project she's keepin' secret for now ... while Ruelas is rolling out Vinivia -- a new platform for influencers that he says could fill space left behind by TikTok.