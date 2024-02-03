Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Milania's 18th Birthday

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania is growing up fast right before our eyes ... 'cause she just turned 18!

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star celebrated Milania's big day Friday by posting a series of photos on Instagram showing her daughter's progression over the years on the reality show and behind the scenes.

The images begin with present-day Milania, appearing elegant and mature alongside her famous mom, both of whom are dressed to the nines. More snaps feature Melania as a cute little baby followed by a video and a pic of her dressed as a badass in scenes from 'RHONJ.'

Of course, Teresa wrote a lovely caption, wishing Milania a happy 18th birthday and showering her with compliments.

Teresa called Milania "my mini me" who has "blossomed into an incredible young woman with a heart of gold."

She also described Melania as loving, caring, and kind as well as someone who radiates beauty, takes pride, and works hard in everything she does.

Teresa ended by saying Milania is the life of the party who brings joy and laughter to all.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Now that's a doting mother. And even her father, Joe Giudice, sent his love to Milania from his home in the Bahamas.

In his IG Story, Joe posted a photo of father-daughter and a video montage of them with a gushing message on a baby pic of Milania that read, "Happy birthday Milana ❤️ Daddy loves you so much!!"