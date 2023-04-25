Morgan Wallen Sued by Angry Fan After Concert Cancelation

Morgan Wallen is having some legal headaches after canceling his concert in Mississippi ... 'cause he just got sued by an angry fan!!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Brandi Burcham filed the federal lawsuit Monday against the country music star, accusing Wallen of breach of contract and negligence.

In the suit, Burcham says Wallen skipped out on his scheduled performance at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi at the last-minute Sunday after he claimed he lost his voice.

Burcham says that after Wallen made the announcement on Instagram, the large screens around the stadium displayed messages, promising the audience would receive full ticket refunds.

But, Burcham pointed out that the University of Mississippi -- which hosted the sold-out event -- has yet to reimburse ticketholders.

She also says the guaranteed refunds do not take into account concertgoers' "out of pocket expenses," such as food, lodging, transportation and other fees.

Not only that ... Burcham wants to make the suit a class action so she can incorporate other fans impacted by Wallen canceling his show as part of his "One Night at a Time Global Tour."

If the judge certifies the class action, Burcham will likely get others to join the suit. Right after the concert was nixed, video showed many adults upset as they left the venue with their children crying.

Play video content 4/23/23 TikTok / @kaykayyytbs