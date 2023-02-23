Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée In Violent Car Crash, Gnarly Facial Injuries

Morgan Wallen's ex-fiancée, Katie Smith, who he shares a child with, is lucky to be alive after a scary car crash left her with extensive injuries to her face.

Smith took to Instagram to share a photo from the gnarly crash that happened in Nashville Wednesday night. You can see the SUV Katie says she was driving totally smashed up, after she says a semi ran a red light and slammed into the vehicle.

Katie shared images of her injuries, the right side of her face totally bruised and swollen, she says her vehicle spun around several times ... and she's having a hard time walking as well.

It's unclear how if the driver of the semi suffered serious injuries, but it appears Smith's passengers -- she tagged TikToker Caden Mcguire in the wreckage pic -- also made it out with minor injuries.