Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mom Involved In Bad Car Crash In L.A.
2/3/2023 5:55 AM PT
Dwayne Johnson's mom, Ata Johnson, was involved in a terrifying car crash on Wednesday night -- one that left her Cadillac totally mangled -- but, thankfully, he said "she's OK."
The Rock shared the news on his Instagram page Thursday evening ... revealing the accident was so bad, his mom's ride suffered a beat-up hood and bumper -- and a completely wrecked right front fender.
Fortunately, the former WWE superstar said the 74-year-old made it out of the accident apparently unscathed.
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Dwayne said. "She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated."
He added, "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."
Dwayne didn't share further details of the crash -- but he did say it happened somewhere in Los Angeles ... and thanked the LAPD and LAFD for their rescue efforts.
"I got one parent left," Dwayne said in his social media post, "so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."