Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Files For Divorce

It's officially Splitsville for Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi -- the model has filed for divorce, TMZ Sports has learned.

We knew this was coming for months ... Bre and Johnny initially broke up earlier in 2019 after only a year of marriage.

Tiesi had previously called Manziel out for allegedly cheating on her ... saying, "vows were broken."

Bre filed docs Wednesday morning in Los Angeles ... which starts the process of officially ending the marriage.

Johnny and Bre started dating in 2016 and got married shortly after.

The star quarterback previously credited Tiesi with saving his life ... while he worked to beat off the field demons.

Tiesi kick-started the Manziel cleanse back in August when she had all her Johnny-related tattoos removed ... saying there was a ZERO percent chance for reconciliation.

Shortly after they broke up, Manziel spoke with TMZ Sports about the split, saying ... "This is all very, very personal and very sad."

"I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time."