Michael Strahan Facing Off With Ex-Wife Over Child Support

Exclusive Getty

Michael Strahan is going to war with one of his ex-wives over child support.

The ex-NFL superstar just arrived to court in Manhattan for a hearing. Our sources tell us Michael is NOT behind on his child support payments, but his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, is presumably seeking to increase his monthly payments.

Getty

The standoff is between Michael and Jean -- his second ex-wife -- who have twin daughters together, Sophia and Isabella, who are now almost 15 years old. Jean was also present for Monday's hearing.

Michael is obviously is doing very well for himself -- following a lucrative career in the NFL, he's now hosting "Good Morning America" -- and it seems highly likely his daughter's are incurring more expenses.

Michael and Jean married way back in 1999, but they split in 2006, and the divorce was nasty. Their divorce proceedings dragged on for months, and the judge eventually awarded Jean $15.3 million and set Michael's child support for their daughters at $18,000 per month.

They're still in court right now. We'll keep you posted.